This video More videos

Watch as the Foo Fighters’ frontman’s guitar died just nine seconds into the much-awaited final song of the band’s first show on their UK tour.

Video shows the funny moment Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl’s guitar died just as he started playing the last song of their show in Manchester on June 13.

Grohl can be seen playing the opening 9 seconds of ‘Everlong’ before the sound stops rocking around Old Trafford Cricket Ground and he laughs saying “Oh, my guitar just died”. The technical hitch did not stop Grohl as he said he’d “sing it like Bono” and proceeded to run around the stage singing with the microphone. He was able to return to the guitar to close the first UK performance on the Everything or Nothing At All tour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What is the Foo Fighters 2024 setlist?

The Foo Fighters’ setlist at Emirates Old Trafford Manchester on June 13 was as follows:

Monkey Wrench

Learn to Fly

No Son of Mine

Rescued

The Pretender

Times Like These

Generator

Stacked Actors

Medicine at Midnight

Walk

Statues

Under You

My Hero

This Is a Call

The Sky Is a Neighborhood

Arlandria

These Days

Sabotage / Blitzkrieg Bop / Whip It / March of the Pigs / I've Got a Tiger by the Tail

All My Life

Unconditional

Aurora

Best of You

Encore:

The Teacher

Everlong

Foo Fighters perform at Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester. | National World

Where are Foo Fighters playing in the UK?

Foo Fighters will play a second show at Manchester’s Old Trafford Cricket Ground tonight (June 15). The band are among many acts, including Paramore and Green Day, rumoured to play a secret set at Download Festival 2024 this weekend.

Foo Fighters remaining UK tour dates are:

Hampden Park, Glasgow June 17 2024

London Stadium June 20 2024

London Stadium June 22 2024

Principality Stadium, Cardiff June 25 2024

Villa Park, Birmingham June 27 2024

Can tickets still be purchased for Foo Fighters 2024 UK tour?