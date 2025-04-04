The great British pub crawl: Former landlord embarks on epic challenge to save beloved UK boozers
A former pub landlord is attempting to visit every pub in the UK in an effort to boost the British pub industry.
The Great British Pub Crawl’s Dale Harvey embarked on his latest epic tour of Sheffield’s watering holes in February, and was once again impressed by the city’s many fine drinking establishments.
Dale, from Nottingham, began his challenge about three years ago and says he has visited more than 5,000 watering holes across the nation.
Dale, interviewed in the footage above, said: “The great British pub has been there for eternity, really, for as long as we've been a nation. We can't lose them. We've got to do more to make sure they keep going.
“Pubs are literally the heartbeat of a community. They can be the difference for someone between any kind of social interaction that week or not.
“I met a chap once who's 85 years old, lost his wife five years ago. All his friends are dying. He's still fit and healthy enough to live on his own. But the only social interaction he gets is when he walks to his local pub. That's it. And they now close Monday and Tuesday because they couldn't afford to keep the lights on. So on a Monday and Tuesday, he says he doesn't speak to a soul. You lose that pub, you lose your lifeline.”
