Funny moment cops raid a £420k cannabis farm...and find a sleeping drug dealer
Video (click to play above) captures the moment when police found a sleeping drug dealer during a cannabis farm raid. Ismail Ishmaili, 19, was arrested after he was found asleep, in a house that had been transformed into a drugs factory.
On 30 September, the March Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT), carried out a warrant in Norfolk Street, Wimblington, where they found 501 cannabis plants worth up to £420,840.
Ishmaili, of no fixed address, was jailed for nine months after admitting the offence at Cambridge Crown Court on Wednesday (30 October). DC Chris Goodman, who investigated, said: “Cannabis factories and associated criminality can have a significant impact on the community.
“I would like to encourage anyone who believes they may be living near a cannabis factory to report any concerns to us so we can continue disrupting those involved.”
Information about how to spot the signs of a cannabis factory, along with the option to report concerns, can be found on the force’s dedicated drugs information webpage.