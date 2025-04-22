"Like something out of a horror film": Huge swarm of bees with loud buzz hits UK neighbourhood
The swarm arrived in Heeley this afternoon, and were reported both outside a local pub in in the nearby Heeley Park.
Pictures and video, which you can see here, show the swarm gathering on a white van in the street on Well Road, Heeley, with a loud buzzing filling the air as they settled on the bonnet.
Helen Strong, who works at the popular nearby Brothers Arms pub, said people ran inside after the swarm arrived on the street, and shut the doors.
She said: “Everyone ran in and we shut the doors. I think people were shocked. All the bees stayed outside.
“They were out there for about 15 minutes. It felt like something out of a horror film.
