Man swings circular saw at police in terrifying bodycam footage

By Jessica Martin
Published 4th Jan 2025, 05:30 GMT
Bodycam footage shows the moment a man raised a circular saw above his head, threatening police who had been called to assist paramedics.

Terrifying bodycam footage shows the moment a man swings a circular saw at police.

The man can be seen opening his door and picking up the saw, before raising it above his head. An officer points his taser at the man, before shouting “taser, taser” and discharging the device.

The Met Police said officers had been called to the property to assist paramedics.

Man swings circular saw at police.Man swings circular saw at police.
Man swings circular saw at police. | Met Police

They say the officers were able to safely detain the man.

The force posted the footage to X, writing: “Police officers constantly put their lives on the line to keep the public safe. For example, officers were threatened with a circular saw after being called to a property to assist paramedics. They were able to safely detain the man.”

