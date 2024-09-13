Watch dashcam footage of the moment Daniel Green drove 70mph in a 30mph zone, narrowly missing a mother and child, before ramming a police car - injuring two officers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dramatic dashcam footage shows the moment a ‘selfish’ driver rammed a police car - injuring two officers - in an effort to escape.

Daniel Green was wanted for failing to appear at court when officers were alerted to him driving towards Rugby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When he realised he was being followed by an unmarked police car he fled, hitting speeds of 70 miles per hour in a 30 miles per hour area. He sped down a single-track lane and at one point narrowly missed colliding with a mother and child. He lost control of the car and crashed into a tree in Alwyn Road, Rugby.

Daniel Green. | Warwickshire Police

Green continued to try and escape by ramming into an unmarked police car - injuring two officers. He was eventually arrested following a short foot chase. The injured officers were taken to hospital suffering from whiplash.

After pleading guilty to two counts of assaulting an emergency worker, one count of dangerous driving and one count of driving while disqualified, Daniel Green, 39, of no fixed abode, was given a 700-day prison sentence on August 13 at Warwick Crown Court.