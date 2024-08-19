This video More videos

Police bodycam footage shows the moment a man who stabbed his wife multiple times - before locking her in their family home and fleeing the scene - is arrested.

Mark Taylor attacked his partner with such force that the knife he was using snapped. The 57-year-old then grabbed a second knife and continued stabbing her, before demanding she hand over her phone to him, saying he would call an ambulance for her.

He then said ‘this will be the end of you’ before locking the doors to the house in Baslow and driving away with the couple’s teenage son.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His wife tried to get help by shouting out of the letterbox before crawling up the stairs and shouting out of the front bedroom window, managing to catch the attention of a passing dog walker who alerted emergency services.

She suffered stab wounds to her neck, arm, chest and stomach – and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Taylor’s car was captured on ANPR cameras moving around Derbyshire before heading to Cheshire. He was stopped later that day by Cheshire Police and arrested, and was subsequently charged with attempted murder.

Taylor, of Wheatlands Lane, Baslow, denied the offence but was found guilty on August 15 after a trial at Derby Crown Court. He will be sentenced at a later date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Temporary Detective Constable Amber Holmes, who led the investigation, said: “This was a ferocious and sustained attack by Taylor on his wife who genuinely feared she was going to die.

“After this incident she disclosed to police that she had been suffering from domestic abuse at the hands of her husband for around 40 years – including a previous incident involving a knife.

“It’s clear from the history and the actions of Taylor on this day that he posed a very real threat to his wife.

“This could have so easily been a fatal attack and it is very fortunate that she survived this incident. However, while her physical injuries may have started to heal, the emotional and mental impact will remain with her for many years to come.