This video More videos

Watch as we speak to a local vendor at Newcastle’s vibrant Grainger Market, which has “been getting busier and busier in recent times”.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grainger Market in Newcastle stands as a testament to the enduring charm of local street markets even as many others face decline.

Established in 1835, this Grade 1 listed building has weathered centuries of change, maintaining its status as a vibrant hub for independent traders and loyal customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How has Grainger Market been able to stand the test of time?

We spoke with local vendor Firebrick Brewery to find out exactly why Grainger Market has stood the test of time.

A staff member said: “It's actually like a family business, so I work as part time brewer as well as working here. We've been in the Grainger Market now for four years, it’ll be five this December. We also do a pop up shop on the Christmas markets as well and we've got the actual brewery itself in Blaydon where people can come and shop as well.

“It's good, the Grainger Market's changing all the time. A lot of new places are coming in, a lot of new faces and I think the market’s been getting busier and busier in recent times as well, which is great. It's lovely seeing new places move in and getting to meet new people as well. It's like a little community in the market.

“I think that the market's a great space that not a lot of people necessarily know about and people won't think about coming specifically into the Grainger Market and they think it's still the same sawdust floor place that it was 20, 30, 40 years ago, but that's not the case now. It's vibrant, there's different food, there's all sorts of stuff in the market and I think it's a great thing and a boon for the city centre really.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What do the North East public think about street markets?

One member of the public said: “Me personally I don't really go that often, but I do want to because I've walked past it and it does look nice. In terms of the business, they're very unique and very different compared to the shops you see around here.

“I think they should stick around because I think that's what makes Newcastle unique, that's what people come for these small markets and especially in terms of small businesses they can thrive in these markets. There's a lot of variety as well, there's so much things you can enjoy.”

One man said: “I feel like markets are quite important still, especially with older people they enjoy going and for younger people as well it's more of a novelty, not as we go because we necessarily want something. But it’s still keeping traditions of the past alive. I feel like it's something that we should keep alive, maybe even expand it into new ways to bring more young people into the mix.”

Another member of the public said: “You go there, you create relations, bonds, you make money, you build your expertise in whatever item you're selling. I think it's very good because it keeps that unique touch to it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad