Meet the fun-loving North East man who runs niche business creating custom LEGO kits
North East Lego artist Steve Mayes, previously an architectural photographer, now creates custom LEGO kits and commissioned models for display with his own business, Brick This.
It all started when Steve had the idea of making a LEGO model of his own house, having not used LEGO since he was a teenager.
He continued model-making as an additional facet of his photography work, before making the leap to set up a dedicated business which, in his own words, ‘didn’t happen overnight', but has grown over the years.
Have you got a video you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your footage will appear on our website.