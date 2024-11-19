Dramatic moment plain-clothed police tackle phone thief to the ground as he swipes mobile from man’s pocket
In the footage, a man can be seen following an unsuspecting tourist and attempting to remove a mobile phone from his pocket, before being tackled by two officers.
The video was captured near Oxford Circus on August 30. Officers had noticed a man acting suspiciously and paying attention to people’s pockets and belongings. He was then seen reaching towards the victim and stealing his mobile phone.
Sofian Hadar was arrested and the phone was returned to the owner - a heart surgeon on holiday from Egypt.
At Isleworth Crown Court, on November 7, Sofian Hadar, 33 (25.07.91) of Cricklewood Broadway, NW2 pleaded guilty to theft and was sentenced to 11 months in prison.
Detective Superintendent Saj Hussain said: “Thanks to these observant and fast-acting officers another mobile phone thief has been taken off the streets of London. We understand the impact robbery can have on victims and we also recognise that there is still much more to do to tackle the problem as we make London safer.
“Met officers are targeting resources in hotspot areas with increased patrols and plain clothes officers - and this result makes clear this approach is having a positive impact. We encourage people to report as soon as they can whenever they have been the victim of a robbery or theft so officers can attend the scene and investigate swiftly.”
