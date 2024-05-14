Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Watch as Prince William climbs into the Apache helicopter, speaks with a serviceman and reads instructions before taking off.

Video footage shows the Prince of Wales flying an Apache helicopter from a British Army airfield as part of a joint engagement with King Charles.

Prince William, who was formerly an RAF search and rescue pilot, was captured speaking to a serviceman as he prepared to take off. Once ready, Prince William began to fly the helicopter away from the airbase.

King Charles officially handed over the role of Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps (AAC) to the Prince of Wales at a ceremony held at the Army Aviation Centre and Army Flying Museum in Middle Wallop, Hampshire on May 13. King Charles became colonel-in-chief of the Army Air Corps 32 years ago. Handing over the role to his son, the King said: "The great thing is he's a very good pilot indeed".

Prince William flies helicopter after becoming Army chief.