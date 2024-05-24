Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Watch as Volvo, travelling at between 84mph and 91mph, crashes into the back of a lorry and flips over.

Dramatic dashcam footage shows the moment a driver smashed into the back of a lorry at speed before flipping over on the motorway.

Arron Bond, 31, swerved violently and crashed on the M2 on July 3 2022, injuring his passenger who required surgery for fractures to her arm, wrist and hand. Bond’s blue Volvo can be seen careering across all three lanes of the M2’s eastbound carriageway between Chatham and Gillingham, Kent, before smashing into the back of a lorry at high speed and flipping over multiple times.

Emergency vehicles, including the air ambulance, travelled to the scene of the crash where debris was scattered across all three lanes and the hard shoulder. Firefighters used hydraulic cutters and spreaders to remove the doors and roof of Bond's car in order to extract him and his passenger from the wreck.

