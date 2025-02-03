CCTV shows an 18-year-old BMW driver losing control and crashing into a bus stop, seriously injuring a little boy, after buying the car that same day.

Shocking CCTV shows the moment a teenager crashed into a bus stop, where a woman and her four-year-old stepson were waiting - causing the child serious injuries.

On November 17, at about 1.50pm, James Doherty lost control of his BMW in the Long Cross area of Lawrence Weston, Bristol.

The vehicle crashed into a bus stop where a woman and her four-year-old stepson were waiting. The boy sustained critical injuries for which he continues to need medical care for. The woman was also injured.

James Doherty. | Avon and Somerset Police

CCTV also shows Doherty fleeing the scene of the collision. Later that same day, he handed himself into Patchway Police Station, where he was arrested.

During the investigation, officers found that Doherty had bought the vehicle earlier that day.

In a statement to the court, the boy’s mother said her son’s “innocence and boundless joy was stolen from him the day the accident happened”.

She said: “He has spent weeks in the hospital fighting for his life and will spend many more trying to get back to the boy we all know.”

The boy’s father, who was with the injured pair and a short distance away when the collision happened, said the effect of the incident on the family had been “indescribable”. Both him and the injured woman have been experiencing distressing flashbacks since the collision.

She said: “I would never wish this to happen to anyone. This is a lifetime scar for me and my family.”

James Doherty, 18, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to one count of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

On January 31, at Bristol Crown Court, Doherty was sentenced to two years and two months in a young offenders’ institute. He also received a driving disqualification of four years and one month and will be required to take an extended test after it is completed.