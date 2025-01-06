Watch as daredevils sledge down Hill 60 at Roundhay Park in Leeds after heavy overnight snow
Footage shows thrill-seekers racing down Hill 60 at Roundhay Park, with others joining the fun on quad bikes.
Gracefully gliding down the slopes, families and friends soaked up the wintry fun, with laughter heard echoing through the park.
With heavy snow falling overnight and temperatures barely scraping -2C today, the city of Leeds embraced the weather - despite an amber warning being put in place by the Met Office.
It comes after flights were suspended at Leeds Bradford Airport, with other key transport routes also being disrupted.
You can watch the footage of people sledging at Roundhay Park in the video attached to this article.
Snow set to continue
Last night, the UK experienced its coldest night of winter so far, with -13.3°C recorded in Loch Glascarnoch in Scotland (source: Met Office) Southeast England was much milder though, with temperatures remaining in double figures in places. That mild air has now been swept away by a cold northwesterly flow, which will allow further very low overnight temperatures to occur at times this week, especially where there is snow cover. But even away from snow cover, there will be widespread night frost and below average temperatures by day.
