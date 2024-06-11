This video More videos

Watch as UK motorists are asked some recent theory test questions to find out if they would pass their driving test today.

Hilarious video shows the confused reactions as our reporters ask the public random questions from a recent driving theory exam. Watch the puzzled faces and looks of sheer panic as their road knowledge is put to the test - as part of a show about learning to drive, now available to watch on Shots TV.

We decided to quiz motorists after new data revealed the hardest places to take your driving test across the UK.

Which driving test questions were asked?

At a puffin crossing, which colour follows the green signal?

Answer: Steady Amber. The explanation: Puffin crossings have infra-red sensors that detect when pedestrians are crossing and hold the red traffic signal until the crossing is clear.

What distance should you keep from the vehicle in front, in dry weather?

Answer: 2 seconds. The explanation: One way of checking there's a safe distance between you and the vehicle in front is to use the two-second rule. To check for a two-second time gap, choose a stationary object ahead, such as a bridge or road sign.

Where are the hardest places to book a driving test?

It comes as a new study of Government driving licence and test centre data has revealed the hardest areas in the UK to book a driving test - which include Greater London, Liverpool and Warrington. The study, by motor trade insurance experts One Sure Insurance, analysed Government data to determine how difficult it is for different areas of the UK to book a driving test whilst waiting times for test dates remain high.