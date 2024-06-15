This video More videos

Video above shows suspect discharge what was later found to be an imitation firearm before he was Tasered and arrested.

Eye-opening footage of a scary firearm incident has been shared by the police - as the officers involved were nominated for a bravery award. Police officers attended an address in Carr Court, Davenport Close, Gosport last August to arrest Damian Mazurkiewicz for an unrelated matter. Upon arrival, the police had to force entry and the officers were faced with the 54-year-old who was armed with an imitation firearm.

Mazurkiewicz was challenged by officers before he pressed a trigger switch he had in his hand which released a burst of black smoke being released from a black box attached to his body. Officers deployed Taser before removing Mazurkiewicz from the address along with the low explosive device.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Local residents had to be evacuated from their homes while the Royal Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal team (EOD) attended the scene to make the device safe.

He initially denied the offences and the case went to trial at Winchester Crown Court on Wednesday, February 21 this year. However, he then pleaded guilty to the offences of doing an act with intent to cause an explosion likely to endanger life or damage property, and use of an imitation firearm to resist arrest on the first day of the trial.

Mazurkiewicz was remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court for sentencing on Wednesday 8 May. At the hearing, he was sentenced for the offences in addition to two counts of breaching a restraining order. He was jailed for four years and three months, with an additional extended license period of three years.

Credit: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary | Credit: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary

Chief Inspector Chris Spellerberg, District Commander for Fareham & Gosport, said: “I would like to commend the professionalism and courage of our officers on that day, from a routine deployment this quickly escalated into an incident which could have caused serious injury to them and the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our officers ran towards danger, put their own lives at risk to protect those of their colleagues and the public. Along with the excellent work of our investigating officers and many other teams and colleagues who supported the initial response and complex investigation, we have ensured the safety of the community which has ultimately led to the person responsible being convicted and sentenced.”