Watch the scene as the River Severn rises above 'property flooding' watermark towards its peak
Video (click to play above) shows the scene as the river rises towards a predicted peak on Saturday evening. Properties on the riverside in Bridgnorth look to be protected against the rising waters if surrounded by the murky depths on the River Severn.
Captured on drone camera, flood plains around Welshpool can be seen, in the video above, filled with water ready to make its way through Shropshire.
Tom Fewtrell, who captured the scenes, said: "It was recorded just off the Buttington Roundabout in Welshpool, I was parked in the layby with the Lloyds Animal Feeds truck heading towards Oswestry.
"I've never seen it rise so high so quickly. The fields just couldn't take the water into the ground fast enough. Immense amount of water in such a short period of time." Flood warnings were issued on Saturday morning (19 Oct), putting residents on alert in the Ironbridge and Bridgnorth areas that property was at risk.
