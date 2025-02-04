The Prime Minister has spoken about the tragic incident at All Saints School, which saw a pupil die.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Keir Starmer spoke before he attended a dinner with EU leaders in Brussels and, said his "heart goes out" to the family of the victim.”

Harvey Willgoose, aged 15, was stabbed to death at All Saints Catholic High School in Sheffield yesterday.

The school remains closed today while police continue their investigations.

A 15 year old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.