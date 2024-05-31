Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Watch CCTV of Bryant reporting Langley’s threat to kill him to 999 operators, minutes before she stabbed him to death outside his pub.

Dramatic police bodycam footage shows the moment a woman confessed to killing a pub landlord after an argument.

Stephanie Langley, 54, fatally stabbed Matthew Bryant, 52, at around 6pm on September 11 2023.

Langley had driven to the Hare and Hounds public house and argued with Mr Bryant 20 minutes before she attacked him. CCTV footage shows Mr Bryant inside the pub speaking on the phone to 999 operators, reporting the argument including her threats to kill him. Outside the pub, on Lower Boxley Road in Maidstone, Kent, Mr Bryant can be seen on the phone, when Langley knocks it from his hand.

As Mr Bryant bent down to pick up his phone, Langley used a kitchen knife to stab him in the back twice before making a fatal blow to his chest. Police attended the scene and arrested Langley. She made a confession while sitting in the back of a police vehicle.