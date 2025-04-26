Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The RNLI archive footage shows a lifeboat being launched off the coast, as the public - dressed smartly in waistcoats and flat caps - watch on.

Incredible video footage from the 1950s shows crowds of people watching the launch of a lifeboat in Redcar. Posting the footage to X, the RNLI wrote: “This wonderful 1950s short film is from our archives.

“Showing a crowd of people on the seafront watching the lifeboat launch at Redcar RNLI, it’s amazing to see our supporters were just as enthusiastic then as they are now.”

People watch a lifeboat launching in 1950s Redcar. | RNLI

To sign up for the Mayday Mile, or to make a donation in support of the RNLI’s lifesavers, visit RNLI.org/supportMayday.

Whether you choose to walk, jog, hop or skip, a mile every day in May will help raise vital funds for RNLI lifesavers, so that they can continue to keep people safe at sea.

