Remarkable 1950s archive film evokes nostalgia capturing onlookers as RNLI coastal lifeboat launches
Incredible video footage from the 1950s shows crowds of people watching the launch of a lifeboat in Redcar. Posting the footage to X, the RNLI wrote: “This wonderful 1950s short film is from our archives.
“Showing a crowd of people on the seafront watching the lifeboat launch at Redcar RNLI, it’s amazing to see our supporters were just as enthusiastic then as they are now.”
