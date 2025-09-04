11 of the best spots to watch the 2025 Great North Run around Newcastle, Gateshead and South Tyneside

Jason Button
By Jason Button

Search and Trends Writer

Published 4th Sep 2025, 14:57 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2025, 15:01 BST

Runners are finishing their preparation and now it is the turn of spectators to get ready.

This year one of the region’s most famous events returns to its usual route from Newcastle to the seafront at South Shields.

The iconic city-to-coast route remains in place and, with 60,000 expected to start the half marathon this Sunday, even more people are expected to line the course through Newcastle, Gateshead and South Tyneside.

Visit our newsletter page today and sign up for a great range of free emails featuring the region’s biggest news and sport headlines

With that in mind, these are our picks to watch the Great North Run this year to cheer on friends, family and strangers. In addition to these spots along the course, the race will be broadcast on BBC One, with the full show set to be available live on Screen On The Green in Newcastle.

For 364 days of the year this bridge is an unassuming route over the A167, but on Great North Run day it is the best spot for those wanting to see the start of the race. Head up here early in the morning to watch the crowds build and get their race underway.

1. Claremont Road bridge

For 364 days of the year this bridge is an unassuming route over the A167, but on Great North Run day it is the best spot for those wanting to see the start of the race. Head up here early in the morning to watch the crowds build and get their race underway. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Not too much further along the route is this bridge near Northumbria University. This spot has more car parking options than its predecessor on this list and is closer to Newcastle city centre.

2. Camden Street bridge

Not too much further along the route is this bridge near Northumbria University. This spot has more car parking options than its predecessor on this list and is closer to Newcastle city centre. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
This can be a fantastic place to watch from. Runners are still in high spirits, the city centre location means it's easy to get in and out, and it is arguably the loudest section of the course aside from the final stretch.

3. Central Motorway towards the Tyne Bridge

This can be a fantastic place to watch from. Runners are still in high spirits, the city centre location means it's easy to get in and out, and it is arguably the loudest section of the course aside from the final stretch. | Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

Photo Sales
With crowds not advised to stand on the Tyne Bridge again this year, just off the bridge is the next best thing. The rail bridge over this stretch can make some great noise and runners need a lot of help to get them up one of the steepest sections of the course.

4. High Street, Gateshead

With crowds not advised to stand on the Tyne Bridge again this year, just off the bridge is the next best thing. The rail bridge over this stretch can make some great noise and runners need a lot of help to get them up one of the steepest sections of the course. | Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Great North RunNewcastleGatesheadSouth TynesidePeople
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice