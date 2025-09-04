This year one of the region’s most famous events returns to its usual route from Newcastle to the seafront at South Shields.
The iconic city-to-coast route remains in place and, with 60,000 expected to start the half marathon this Sunday, even more people are expected to line the course through Newcastle, Gateshead and South Tyneside.
With that in mind, these are our picks to watch the Great North Run this year to cheer on friends, family and strangers. In addition to these spots along the course, the race will be broadcast on BBC One, with the full show set to be available live on Screen On The Green in Newcastle.
1. Claremont Road bridge
For 364 days of the year this bridge is an unassuming route over the A167, but on Great North Run day it is the best spot for those wanting to see the start of the race. Head up here early in the morning to watch the crowds build and get their race underway. Photo: Google
2. Camden Street bridge
Not too much further along the route is this bridge near Northumbria University. This spot has more car parking options than its predecessor on this list and is closer to Newcastle city centre. Photo: Google
3. Central Motorway towards the Tyne Bridge
This can be a fantastic place to watch from. Runners are still in high spirits, the city centre location means it's easy to get in and out, and it is arguably the loudest section of the course aside from the final stretch. | Ian Forsyth/Getty Images
4. High Street, Gateshead
With crowds not advised to stand on the Tyne Bridge again this year, just off the bridge is the next best thing. The rail bridge over this stretch can make some great noise and runners need a lot of help to get them up one of the steepest sections of the course. | Google