15 amazing photos of the Great North Run 10k as runners take to the streets

The sold out Great North 10k took place this weekend on an updated course.

Organised by the same team behind the iconic Great North Run, the event kicked off on the morning of Sunday, July 6 and saw 10,000 runners from across the North East and beyond take to the streets of Newcastle.

Gary Wright, Chief Operating Officer of The Great Company, said: “The atmosphere was fantastic today and the scale of the event has gone from strength to strength, not only as the biggest and best 10k in the North East, but by building the excitement in the lead up to the Great North Run, which is two months to go today, taking place on Sunday, 7 September.

“We were inspired once again by the thousands of runners taking on the 10k distance, we have seen and heard so many inspiring stories today, including runners for the Newcastle United Foundation, who we were proud to partner with again this year to help highlight the great work they do.”

Take a look at some of the best photos from throughout the day below.

Runners got underway on the Great North Road.

1. The 2025 AJ Bell Great North 10k

Runners got underway on the Great North Road. | Great Run Company

The first half of the course followed part of the Great North Run course before a u turn on the Tyne Bridge.

2. AJ Bell Great North 10k

The first half of the course followed part of the Great North Run course before a u turn on the Tyne Bridge. | Great Run Company

Dean Williamson of Colchester Harriers AC wins the men's 10k race, with Lewis Hannigan of Kilbarchan AAC second and Kieran Walker third

3. Male winners

Dean Williamson of Colchester Harriers AC wins the men's 10k race, with Lewis Hannigan of Kilbarchan AAC second and Kieran Walker third | North News & Pictures Ltd

Louise Small, Aldershot Farnham & District A. C. took first place in the women's race, with Gemma Steel second and Ellen Leggate third

4. Womens winners

Louise Small, Aldershot Farnham & District A. C. took first place in the women's race, with Gemma Steel second and Ellen Leggate third | North News & Pictures Ltd

