For the first time since the 1955 FA Cup final, Newcastle United has won major silverware, even on Monday morning it feels tough to believe!

In addition to the thousands of fans who made their way south to London for the Carabao Cup Final on Sunday, March 16, bars and fan zones were packed as locals watched Eddie Howe’s squad bring the Carabao Cup to the North East.

Posts on social media showed queues for free fanzones start from 8:30am on matchday while many other parts of Tyneside welcomed fans into ticketed areas.

Goals from Tyneside local Dan Burn and Alexander Isak sent music venues, open spaces and Stack sites across the city into raptures, and these are some of the best photos from across the city as fans celebrated.

Thisis our second gallery from Sunday’s fixture. See mroe photos from our first set of pictures here.

1 . Full house Music Venue NX hosted a sold out fanzone for the final | Northside Photo Sales