21 amazing images as Newcastle United fans celebrate Carabao Cup Final win across city centre fan zones

Jason Button
By Jason Button

Search and Trends Writer

Published 17th Mar 2025, 09:35 BST
Updated 17th Mar 2025, 16:40 BST

Heads across the city will be sore this morning - but we can’t blame any of you!

For the first time since the 1955 FA Cup final, Newcastle United has won major silverware, even on Monday morning it feels tough to believe!

In addition to the thousands of fans who made their way south to London for the Carabao Cup Final on Sunday, March 16, bars and fan zones were packed as locals watched Eddie Howe’s squad bring the Carabao Cup to the North East.

Posts on social media showed queues for free fanzones start from 8:30am on matchday while many other parts of Tyneside welcomed fans into ticketed areas.

Goals from Tyneside local Dan Burn and Alexander Isak sent music venues, open spaces and Stack sites across the city into raptures, and these are some of the best photos from across the city as fans celebrated.

Fan zones across the city were packed ahead of the final.

1. Pre match

Fan zones across the city were packed ahead of the final. | North News & Pictures

2. Pre match

North News & Pictures

3. An outdoor fanzone was put in place to the rear of the Utilita Arena.

North News & Pictures

Alfie Milller with his Irish Wolf Hound Rockett heading home to watch the game on TV

4. A match for everyone across the city

Alfie Milller with his Irish Wolf Hound Rockett heading home to watch the game on TV | North News & Pictures Ltd

