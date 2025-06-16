Major celebrities and footballing legends took part in Soccer Aid Old Trafford on Sunday (June 15), raising millions of pounds for UNICEF.

England took on the World X1 during the huge charity match, which saw 70,000 fans gather at the home of Manchester United.

The star-studded lineup included the likes of Wayne Rooney, James Nelson-Joyce, Tyson Fury, Sam Quek, Bella Ramsey, Louis Tomlinson, Aaron Lennon and Jill Scott, with World X1 crowned champions after TV star Big Zuu scored the winner, making it 5-4.

The match raised just over £15 million for UNICEF, with £2m of the total coming from Sam Thompson’s Match Ball Mission challenge, that saw him deliver the match ball on foot from London the previous week.

Take a look at the brilliant photos below to see the action.

1 . Soccer Aid 2025 Tom Hiddleston, Tyson Fury and Vicky McClure during Soccer Aid 2025. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Soccer Aid 2025 One Direction's Louis Tomlinson plays for England. | Getty Photo Sales

3 . Soccer Aid 2025 James Nelson-Joyce, Tom Greenan, Louis Tomlinson, Jack Wilshere, Bella Ramsey, Jill Scott, Gary Neville, Michael Carrick, Wayne Rooney, Joe Hart and Angryginge of England during Soccer Aid 2025. | Getty Images Photo Sales