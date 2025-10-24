The festive season is almost here, and if you’re anything like us, you’re already mentally planning your family’s schedule.

But while the magic of Christmas is priceless, the cost of festive fun can quickly add up, especially before you even start the Christmas shopping! That's why we’ve pulled together our guide to the North East’s best family events.

We’ve confirmed a massive list of 25 events, and made a conscious effort to include a brilliant mix of activities that truly won’t break the bank. You’ll find everything from the region’s key Christmas Lights switch-ons (which are always a cheap and cheerful classic) to top-value Pantomimes that offer huge entertainment for a fraction of the cost of a major attraction. We've even tracked down fantastic free and low-cost festive trails for you to explore across the North East.

Ready to see the full list of confirmed dates, venues, and ticket prices for 2025? Dive in and start planning your most wallet-friendly, wonderful Christmas yet.

1 . Christmas Lights Switch-on (Newcastle - November 6) The ceremonial lighting of the city centre lights officially kicks off the festive season in Newcastle. This popular public event features music, local performers, and a festive countdown, culminating in the dazzling illumination of the iconic column and surrounding areas. It is an unmissable evening that brings the whole community together to celebrate the beginning of the holidays. 📍 Grey’s Monument, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE1 5DB | Holly Allton Photo Sales

2 . Ice Skating at the Life Centre (Newcastle - November 8 - January 4) Glide into the holiday spirit at the Life Centre’s beloved open-air ice rink, providing a quintessential winter activity for the entire family. The seasonal rink is centrally located in Times Square, making it an ideal place to spend an afternoon and enjoy the festive atmosphere. Perfect for both confident skaters and those just learning to find their feet on the ice. 📍 Life Centre, Times Square, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE1 4EP | Peter Atkinson Photo Sales

3 . Mrs. Claus Bakery (Newcastle - November 15) Little ones can join the festive fun at this immersive, hands-on workshop led by the cheerful Mrs. Claus herself. Children will get a chance to help prepare and decorate sweet Christmas treats, creating wonderful, messy, and memorable holiday moments. This special event is a charming way to involve children in the food traditions of the season. 📍 Old Eldon Square, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE1 7XY | Canva Photo Sales