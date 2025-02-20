A Thousand Blows features many recognisable faces 👀

The creator of Peaky Blinders is back with a new series.

It launches on Disney Plus in the UK on February 21.

But who is in the cast for the streaming show?

A Thousand Blows has assembled a knock-out cast for its first season. The historical drama has invited plenty of big names into the ring for its tale about illicit boxing in Victorian London.

Stephen Graham is among the actors who have been enlisted for the Disney Plus series. It comes from the mind behind Peaky Blinders.

Find out more about how to watch the show and when it becomes available here. But who is in the cast?

A Thousand Blows cast confirmed

Erin Doherty also stars alongside Malachi Kirby in the new historical boxing drama A Thousand Blows | Robert Viglasky

Ahead of the show’s streaming bow, Disney Plus confirmed who will be appearing in the six part series. It has also renewed the show - so viewers can safely watch knowing it will be coming back for another round.

The cast is as follows:

Malachi Kirby - Hezekiah Moscow

Stephen Graham - Henry "Sugar" Goodson

Erin Doherty - Mary Carr

Francis Lovehall - Alec Munroe

Ziggy Heath - Peggy Bettinson

Jason Tobin

James Nelson-Joyce

Nadia Albina - Verity Ross

Jemma Carlton - Belle Downer

Caoilfhionn Dunne - Anne Glover

Morgan Hilaire - Esme Long

Ruaridh Mollica - Nicholas Graften

Tom Davis

Ella Lily Hyland

Darci Shaw

Daniel Mays - William Punch Lewis

Where do you know the actors from?

A Thousand Blows features plenty of recognisable faces - especially if you regularly watch British TV. With the headline name being Stephen Graham of course.

But what roles are the cast of the Disney Plus show best known for? Let’s take a look:

Stephen Graham

The actor has had plenty of memorable roles across both film and television in the last few decades. He shot onto the scene as Tommy in Guy Ritchie’s Snatch and also had a role in Gangs of New York in 2002.

Graham had his breakthrough role as Andrew "Combo" Gascoigne in the 2006 film This is England. He returned to play Combo in the TV series spin-offs during the 2010s.

He played Al Capone in HBO’s Boardwalk Empire, while also having a role in series six of Peaky Blinders. Graham was also in the fifth season of Line of Duty playing John Corbett.

Daniel Mays

Another Line of Duty star, Daniel is part of the cast for A Thousand Blows. He played Sergeant Danny Waldron in the third series of the BBC drama.

Daniel has played the character of Chubbs in both Magpie Murders and its 2024 sequel series Moonflower Murders - alongside Lesley Manville. He also starred in Red Riding 1983 on Channel 4 back in 2009.

Malachi Kirby

Playing Hezekiah Moscow in the show, he had his breakthrough role in the 2016 remake of Roots. He played Kunta Kinte in the miniseries and was acclaimed for his performance.

Kirby has also appeared in an episode of Black Mirror - Men Against Fire, from the third season. He played the role of Darcus Howe in Mangrove, which was part of director Steve McQueen’s Small Axe anthology, winning awards for his performance.

Erin Doherty

The actor who plays Mary Carr, the leader of the Forty Elephants, is no stranger to the small screen. She is best known for playing a young Princess Anne in seasons three and four of Netflix’s The Crown.

She is also known for her role as Becky in the BBC/ Prime Video drama Chloe, which aired in 2022. Last year she played Clare in the movie Reawakening.

Are you planning to watch A Thousand Blows? Let me know by email: [email protected] .