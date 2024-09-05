Oasis and Adele fans have something in common - extraordinary ticket prices 🎫

Adele’s final Las Vegas performance before going on an indefinite hiatus is set to take place on November 23 2024.

The multi-time award winner announced she would be taking a long break during her residency in Munich earlier this year.

But with the announcement of Adele playing one final show before disappearing, ticket prices for said show have now almost quadrupled in price.

While Oasis fans are still contending with ticket prices and now a ballot for their two additional shows at Wembley, spare a thought for those wanting to see Adele this year.

With the news that the “21” singer is set to take an indefinite hiatus after completing her Las Vegas residency, that news has now led to a spike in demand for tickets, and as we’ve learned from the Oasis situation, that demand has led to an increase in prices.

Adele’s final show at The Colosseum in Las Vegas is set to take place on November 23 2024, with tickets worth at face value initially between $400 for general admission to $1000 for VIP packages.

But after the announcement of the indefinite hiatus, those ticket prices have now skyrocketed, according to ticketing agencies such as Viagogo, who have reported that some of the tickets now have reached the regions of $17,050 to $18,766.

Vegas.com, who offer a range of ticketing options for not just Adele’s residency but high-profile events in Las Vegas, have also increased their prices for the singer’s last show on their website, with tickets to the November 23 show now priced from $2,294.

Adele announced that she would be taking a long, overdue, well earned break after the completing of her ten final performances in Las Vegas, telling the audience who saw her during her Munich residency ““I’m not the most comfortable performer, I know that, but I am very f***g good at it.”

“And I have really enjoyed performing for nearly three years now, which is the longest I’ve ever done and probably the longest I’ll ever do,” she said.”

