Some of the best the world of professional wrestling has to offer converge on London once again for AEW’s third outing in the capital.

All Elite Wrestling return to the United Kingdom this month with their Forbidden Door PPV.

The show is set to feature huge names such as Jon Moxley, Mercedes Mone, MJF, Adam Page and the UK’s very own Will Ospreay, Zack Sabre Jr. and more local contingent.

Here’s everything you need to know, so far, ahead of next week’s show, including matches confirmed and how to watch the show.

It’s August - you know what that means.

All Elite Wrestling is once again set to grace our shores with their third PPV event in the country, but rather than it being another All In, we get to encounter those who are passing through their Forbidden Door.

The event brings together not only talent from AEW and Ring of Honor, but has also seen surprises from other promotions such as New Japan Pro Wrestling, Dramatic Dream Team, Stardom, and CMLL converge for a night of dream match-ups and high-octane action. Hence the name “Forbidden Door” - these companies at one stage were not meant to be doing business with one another.

The show also has a huge contingent of names who cut their teeth as part of the British Wrestling scene (BritWres), with Will Ospreay making his return to London alongside current New Japan Pro Wrestling World Heavyweight Champion, Zack Sabre Jr. (he who names moves after Stewart Lee jokes), Alex Windsor, Kip Sabian and a favourite of mine, Nigel McGuinness.

The alternative for the WWE has been going through a bit of a glow-up recently, and hopefully, the show in London continues their upward trend, following their path in the world of wrestling rather than trying to compete with the big names. Or as I would imagine one of my favourite wrestling reporters would sum it up - “AEW is doing just fine, staying in their lane.”

So if you fancied something different that a music festival this August Bank Holiday weekend, here’s everything you need to know about AEW Forbidden Door 2025.

When is AEW Forbidden Door taking place this year?

Will Ospreay, Toni Storm and more are heading back to the United Kingdom this month for AEW Forbidden Door 2025 - and a Dynamite and Collision taping to boot. | All Elite Wrestling

The latest AEW UK PPV will be taking place at The O2 Arena on August 24, with doors expected to open at 3pm BST, with a bell time, according to Ticketmaster, of 4pm BST.

Is this the first time AEW have run a show in the United Kingdom?

No - this will be the third time that All Elite Wrestling have run a show in the United Kingdom, but it marks the first time the company are performing away from Wembley Stadium.

The company made their incredibly successful UK debut back in 2023 with All In, setting a record for the highest paid attendance at a professional wrestling event in Europe (though, full disclosure, that has been debated.)

The company then returned to Wembley last year with All In, but also included Collision and Dynamite shows, turning the stand-alone event into a small tour of the UK instead.

This year’s event marks the first time Forbidden Door is being held in the United Kingdom, with the best AEW, NJPW, RoH, and CMLL have to offer.

What matches are confirmed so far for AEW Forbidden Door 2025?

"Timeless" Toni Storm returns to London as part of this year's AEW Forbidden Door event. | Getty Images

As of writing, the following matches have been confirmed for the London event:

AEW World Championship: “Hangman” Adam Page (c) v MJF

AEW Women’s World Championship: “Timeless” Toni Storm (c) v Athena

AEW TNT Championship: Kyle Fletcher (c) v Hiromu Takahashi

Lights Out Steel Cage Match: Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, Darby Allin, Hiroshi Tanahashi and Will Ospreay v Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Gabe Kidd* and The Young Bucks

AEW Unified Championship: Kazuchika Okada (c) v Swerve Strickland

AEW TBS Championship Four Way: Mercedes Mone (c) v Alex Windsor v Persephone v a Stardom representative to be confirmed

AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin) (c) v the Eliminator Tournament winners

IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Zack Sabre Jr. (c) v Nigel McGuinness

Adam Copeland and Christian Cage v Kip Sabian and Nick Wayne

* Gabe Kidd is still listed as a competitor in the match, however did have to forfeit his league matches during this year’s NJPW G1 Climax due to injury.

Can I still get tickets to AEW Forbidden Door 2025 in London?

That you can, but Ticketmaster are already warning that there is low availability currently, only a week out from the show. To avoid missing out, head on over to the ticketing outlet today .

Is AEW Forbidden Door going to be on UK TV this year?

Those who want to watch all the action on TV can do so by ordering the PPV through providers including Prime Video, YouTube and Triller in the United Kingdom. International AEW fans can access the PPV through DAZN and PPV.com.

The event is set to cost you £18.49, according to YouTube’s pricing this year.

Are there any other AEW events taking place in the UK before Forbidden Door 2025?

There are - so if you miss out on tickets to Forbidden Door, you can instead go and check out the tapings of both AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision, which are taking place on August 20 at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow.

Tickets for the tapings are also available now through Ticketmaster .

Looking for more information on when the WWE are coming back to the United Kingdom? Check out our explainer on Road to Clash in Paris, ahead of the Paris PLE taking place this month.