Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Tickets are already on sale 🎶

Aussie garage rockers Airbourne have announced their return to the UK in 2025.

The “Too Much, Too Young, Too Fast” rockers are set to perform in Brighton, Nottingham, Glasgow, Leeds and Newcastle.

The tour marks the first time since 2023 that the group have toured the United Kingdom.

But when are tickets on sale and what did they play on their last UK tour date?

Aussie garage rockers Airbourne have announced their return to the United Kingdom in 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The raucous “Diamond In The Rough” group are heading over to Europe as part of a wider tour, but announced a series of dates in the United Kingdom, performing in Brighton, Nottingham, Glasgow, Leeds and Newcastle before returning to mainland Europe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group last performed in the United Kingdom in 2023, with performances at the Queen Margaret Union in Glasgow, a much-heralded headline show at the O2 Forum Kentish Town and also appearing on the bill for that year’s Steelhouse Festival in Wales.

Airbourne frontman Joel O'Keeffe performing at Splendour in the Grass: the Aussie garage rock revivalists have announced their first UK tour since 2023, with dates taking place in early 2025 (Credit: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Airbourne have also tasted success in the UK music charts, with their biggest success coming after the release of their 2016 album “Breakin' Outta Hell,” which peaked at number nine in the UK album chart.

But many fans will tell you chart success isn’t the same as having a thousand people bellow the lyrics to their anthemic “Too Much, Too Young, Too Fast,” which is what many intend to do during the group’s forthcoming tour.

Where are Airbourne touring the United Kingdom in 2025?

Airbourne have confirmed they will be performing at the following venues on the following dates on the UK leg of their European tour:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When are tickets on sale to see Airbourne on their 2025 UK tour?

Despite how far out the shows are, Ticketmaster UK and Ticketweb are selling tickets to their tour as of today - with Brighton having already reached capacity. For more details or to avoid missing out, head on over to Ticketmaster.

What did Airbourne perform the last time they were in the United Kingdom?

Though we’d like to see what the band played at their 2023 Glasgow show, instead we go back to their performance at Wales’ Steelhouse Festival, with the band performing the following set on July 29 2023 in Hafod-y-Dafal Farm, Ebbw Vale, Wales (credit: Setlist.FM)

Ready to Rock Too Much, Too Young, Too Fast Rock ’n’ Roll for Life Back in the Game Girls in Black Burnout the Nitro Steel Town (Played especially for Steelhouse Festival due to Ebbw Vale being a steel town) Bottom of the Well (With "Ghostbusters" interpolation) Breakin' Outta Hell It's All for Rock 'n' Roll Stand Up for Rock 'n' Roll

Encore:

Live It Up Raise the Flag Runnin' Wild