If you’re looking for a jolly take on an old classic, look no further than Michael Harrison and David Ian’s smash hit production of Annie.

It’s the story of a little orphan who has big dreams of being reunited with her real parents. Unfortunately, she has little more than half a locket and a handwritten note to help in her quest. But little does she know, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity is about to present itself.

Local billionaire Mr Warbucks sends darling Grace Farrell to carefully select a child from an orphanage to live the life of luxury for two whole weeks! Of course, Annie ensures that she is the chosen one and ultimately wins the heart of Mr Warbucks with her sunny outlook on life.

At the end of her stay, Mr Warbucks asks to adopt Annie, but the little orphan rejects the offer and instead asks for help in locating her real parents.

Set in 1930s New York during The Great Depression, brave young Annie is forced to live a life of misery at Miss Hannigan’s orphanage.

A sum of fifty thousand dollars is offered as a reward for Annie’s parents to come forward, which attracts all kinds of attention, including Miss Hannigan’s – the orphanage’s spiteful manager – who concocts a plan with her crooked brother to steal the money.

The role Miss Hannigan is played by the fabulously energetic Craig Revel-Horwood, who hilariously stumbles and bumbles (all on purpose!) around the stage to favourite tunes such as “Easy Street” and “Little Girls”.

For those who are a fan of the original movie, I was a little disappointed that “Dumb Dog” did not feature at the point of Annie meeting furry companion “Sandy” on stage. But all was forgotten when he dutifully bounded over to her to complete the heart-warming scene of them escaping the dog warden.

The smash-hit West End production of ANNIE, the world’s favourite family musical, is showing in Sunderland.

Although, one thing I still can’t get my head around is the jigsaw-decorated backdrop. I could also hear the muttering of those sat around me, faced with the same conundrum. One can only assume this was in reference to the mystery around Annie’s parents – or perhaps Annie being the missing piece in the billionaire’s life…

Otherwise, the show was pleasing on the eye. The young performers who played Annie’s fellow orphans put in an enthusiastic and energetic performance, with “It’s the Hard Knock Life” getting the crowd singing along.

Again, the stage production veered away from the original movie’s ending – I think some were maybe expecting a touch more drama – but everyone was still standing in applause at the end as the confetti fell.

ANNIE hits Sunderland Empire’s stage until Saturday, October 7, 2023. Tickets are available online at www.ATGtickets.com/sunderland*