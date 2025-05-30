Ant and Dec share special message to North East museum - here's why

Britain’s favourite duo have joined the celebrations to mark a North East museum’s anniversary.

Ant and Dec sent well wishes to the Life Centre in Newcastle as the venue celebrates its 25th birthday this year.

The iconic duo, both from Tyneside, have made a video congratulating the team at Life on 25 years, reflecting on the impact the site has made.

Ant and Dec have shared their love for a North East museum | Getty Images (left), Google (right)

Wishing Life a “Huge Happy Birthday”, Dec went on to congratulate the centre for being “a beacon of science for the region” with Ant thanking Life “for the amazing work you do – here’s to the next 25 years!”

The pair were part of Life Science Centre’s opening story, featuring in an early video promoting the centre when it opened.

Britain’s first astronaut Helen Sharman also joined in the celebrations of the site, sending a birthday message congratulating Life for being an amazing place to “explore the wonders of the universe – life in space and life on earth”.

Since opening, an average of 250,000 people each year have visited the science centre.

The site was officially opened by the late Queen Elizabeth II in 2000 to mark the new millennium.

