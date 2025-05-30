Ant and Dec share special message to North East museum - here's why

Jason Button
By Jason Button

Search and Trends Writer

Published 30th May 2025, 11:49 BST
Updated 30th May 2025, 12:12 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Britain’s favourite duo have joined the celebrations to mark a North East museum’s anniversary.

Ant and Dec sent well wishes to the Life Centre in Newcastle as the venue celebrates its 25th birthday this year.

The iconic duo, both from Tyneside, have made a video congratulating the team at Life on 25 years, reflecting on the impact the site has made.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Ant and Dec have shared their love for a North East museumAnt and Dec have shared their love for a North East museum
Ant and Dec have shared their love for a North East museum | Getty Images (left), Google (right)

Wishing Life a “Huge Happy Birthday”, Dec went on to congratulate the centre for being “a beacon of science for the region” with Ant thanking Life “for the amazing work you do – here’s to the next 25 years!”

The pair were part of Life Science Centre’s opening story, featuring in an early video promoting the centre when it opened.

Visit our newsletter page to sign up for our great range of news and sport emails

Britain’s first astronaut Helen Sharman also joined in the celebrations of the site, sending a birthday message congratulating Life for being an amazing place to “explore the wonders of the universe – life in space and life on earth”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Since opening, an average of 250,000 people each year have visited the science centre.

The site was officially opened by the late Queen Elizabeth II in 2000 to mark the new millennium.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Related topics:NewcastleScience

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice