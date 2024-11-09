No wonder the voices sound familiar 🤯

Arcane’s final season has started on Netflix.

Impressive voice cast has returned - including star Hailee Steinfeld.

You may have heard the voices before in Harry Potter, Netflix shows and elsewhere.

Netflix’s Arcane is back for its second series - and a few of the voices might sound familiar. The impressive cast has returned for the final batch of episodes for the award winning series.

The animated show - which is based on the video game League of Legends - returned with the first of three sets of episodes this morning (November 9). If you are diving into the show, you might be wondering where you have heard the voice cast before.

The lineup includes Hollywood stars who have dabbled in pop music, familiar faces on Netflix and even a link to the Harry Potter movies. Let’s take a look:

Who is in the cast for Arcane - and who do they voice?

The Netflix animated series has quite the star studded voice cast - and one of the actors has only become more famous in the years since the first season dropped in late 2021. The full list of main cast members makes for quite the reading:

Hailee Steinfeld - voice of Violet / Vi

Ella Purnell - voice of Powder / Jinx

Mia Sinclair Jenness - voice of young Powder

Kevin Alejandro - voice of Jayce Talis

Faustino Duran - voice of young Jayce Talis

Katie Leung - voice of Caitlyn Kiramman

Molly Harris - voice of young Caitlyn Kiramman

Jason Spisak - voice of Silco (season 1)

Toks Olagundoye - voice of Mel Medarda

Imogen Faires - voice of young Mel Medarda

Harry Lloyd - voice of Viktor

Edan Hayhurst - voice of young Viktor

JB Blanc - voice of Vander

Reed Shannon - voice of Ekko

Miles Brown - voice of young Ekko

Mick Wingert - voice of Cecil B. Heimerdinger

Amirah Vann - voice of Sevika (season 2; recurring season 1)

Ellen Thomas - voice of Ambessa Medarda (season 2; recurring season 1)

Brett Tucker - voice of Singed (season 2; recurring season 1)

Okay that is an impressive list - but it is also a lot of names to read in one go. So we have picked out some of the main voices and will break down where you might have heard them before.

Where have I heard Arcane voice actors before?

Probably the name that may be jumping off the list is Hailee Steinfeld, who voices Vi in Arcane. She has been a recognisable name in Hollywood for quite some time now, but the voice cast also includes a rising star that has had quite the 2024.

Hailee Steinfeld

Voicing the main role of Violet/ Vi, Hailee Steinfeld first shot to prominence after starring in the 2010 remake of True Grit alongside Jeff Bridges. But that is not her only significant role.

She is the voice of Gwen Stacey/ Spider-Gwen in the Spiderverse animated films (Into the Spider-verse/ Across the Spider-verse). Steinfeld also played Emily Junk in Pitch Perfect 2 and 3.

Some may recognise her from her pop career, including hits such as Starving with Zedd. And if you are subscribed to Apple TV+, you may recognise her from her role as Emily Dickinson in Dickinson.

Ella Purnell

The voice of Jinx (also known as Powder), Ella Purnell has had quite the rise since the first season of Arcane. In 2024 alone, she starred in the Fallout TV show on Amazon Prime Video - playing Lucy MacLean - as well as playing the main role in Sky’s Sweetpea.

You may have also seen her as Jackie Taylor in Yellowstone or in films like Never Let Me Go - she played Young Ruth. Ella also played teenage Maleficent in the 2014 film of the same name.

Arcane is not Ella’s only experience as a voice actor, she has voiced the role of Gwyn in Star Trek: Prodigy since 2021. She also had a one episode voice role as Jane in Amazon’s Invincible earlier this year.

Kevin Alejandro

Voicing Jayce Talis in Arcane is Kevin Alejandro - a name which may not instantly trigger anything in your mind. But he was one of the main stars of Netflix’s Lucifer show - playing Daniel Espinóza.

Kevin also played Sebastian Blood / Brother Blood in the popular superhero TV show Arrow. While even further back he played Jesús Velázquez in HBO’s buzzy vampire show True Blood.

He has also appeared in shows like Fire Country airing on Sky and was part of the cast for Ugly Betty back in the day.

Katie Leung

Scottish actress Katie Leung is the voice for Caitlyn Kiramman in Arcane and if you are wondering where you have heard her before - she was in the Harry Potter films. She played Harry’s one-time love interest Cho Chang, appearing in four of the movies.

If you have young children you might have watched the recent Moominvalley series - she was the voice of Too-Ticky in that. Katie also played the role of Rachel Li in the recent BBC One thriller series Nightsleeper.

How excited are you for the remaining episodes of Arcane? Do you think they will manage to nail the landing? Share your thoughts by emailing me: [email protected].