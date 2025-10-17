13 photos as Sam Fender wins the Mercury Prize on home soil in Newcastle

On Thursday, October 16 Newcastle’s Utilita Arena welcomed some of the biggest names in music to the North East to celebrate the best albums from UK and Irish acts over the last 12 months.

Fitting for the prize’s first experience outside of the capital, the award was won by Sam Fender for his thirs studio album People Watching, which was released in February.

Fender also performed as part of the ceremony alongside other huge names such as Pulp, FKA Twigs and Wolf Alice.

Check out some of the best photos from the night below.

1 . Home for the night This year marked the first time the prize would be awarded outside of London.

2 . A huge crowd The night was sold out in Newcastle.

3 . Pulp The Sheffield group got the night underway with a performance of Spike Island from their newest album, More.