13 photos as Sam Fender wins the Mercury Prize on home soil in Newcastle

Jason Button
By Jason Button

Search and Trends Writer

Published 17th Oct 2025, 16:04 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2025, 16:06 BST

The Mercury Prize stepped outside of London for the first time this week.

On Thursday, October 16 Newcastle’s Utilita Arena welcomed some of the biggest names in music to the North East to celebrate the best albums from UK and Irish acts over the last 12 months.

Fitting for the prize’s first experience outside of the capital, the award was won by Sam Fender for his thirs studio album People Watching, which was released in February.

Fender also performed as part of the ceremony alongside other huge names such as Pulp, FKA Twigs and Wolf Alice.

Check out some of the best photos from the night below.

This year marked the first time the prize would be awarded outside of London.

1. Home for the night

This year marked the first time the prize would be awarded outside of London. | Jason Button/NationalWorld

The night was sold out in Newcastle.

2. A huge crowd

The night was sold out in Newcastle. | Jason Button/NationalWorld

The Sheffield group got the night underway with a performance of Spike Island from their newest album, More.

3. Pulp

The Sheffield group got the night underway with a performance of Spike Island from their newest album, More. | Google

Other performances came from FKA Twigs, Wolf Alice, Jacob Alon and Pa Salieu (pictured).

4. The performances continue

Other performances came from FKA Twigs, Wolf Alice, Jacob Alon and Pa Salieu (pictured). | Jason Button/NationalWorld

