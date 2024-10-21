Here’s to the venues that we’ve highlighted in the North East, who tirelessly provided entertainment for generations, only to fall wayside either thanks to time or progress.

From weekend’s away in Whitley Bay to those decadent nights in the ‘90s and early ‘00s when DJ’s were considered superstars as the bars churches to throw shapes in - to quote the poet Tim Bisley from Spaced.

We’ve taken a look at 15 of those venues that were loved and lost in the North East, as more and more grassroots venues continue to suffer in the current economic climate. Were you a regular at one of the venues we’ve chosen today?

1 . The Hoskin (Darlington) The Hoskin was known as a regular DJ haunt, according to locals on their Facebook page, during the era of Club2k and Yates. The owners bid farewell on May 6 2024, thanking customers for the years of support. | Facebook Photo Sales

2 . Klute (Durham) Klute in Durham has been part of a mystery after Google had stated that the venue was closed permanently. That's despite their social media channels still up and running. But Dominic Cummings, Boris Johnson's former advisor, paid tribute to Klute in April 2024 - where he once worked collecting money on the door. | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Westgarth Social Club (Middlesbrough) The Westgarth Social Club was well-known on the independent music scene and had been hosting live gigs for many years. But in December 2023, it was reported the venue would be liquidated and the site up for "development or demolition." | Google Maps Photo Sales