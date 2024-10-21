15 venues loved and lost in the North East - including The Locarno and Coatham Bowl

Stand up and raise a glass to these venues lost over time in the North East of England 🍷

Here’s to the venues that we’ve highlighted in the North East, who tirelessly provided entertainment for generations, only to fall wayside either thanks to time or progress.

From weekend’s away in Whitley Bay to those decadent nights in the ‘90s and early ‘00s when DJ’s were considered superstars as the bars churches to throw shapes in - to quote the poet Tim Bisley from Spaced. 

We’ve taken a look at 15 of those venues that were loved and lost in the North East, as more and more grassroots venues continue to suffer in the current economic climate. Were you a regular at one of the venues we’ve chosen today?

The Hoskin was known as a regular DJ haunt, according to locals on their Facebook page, during the era of Club2k and Yates. The owners bid farewell on May 6 2024, thanking customers for the years of support.

1. The Hoskin (Darlington)

Klute in Durham has been part of a mystery after Google had stated that the venue was closed permanently. That's despite their social media channels still up and running. But Dominic Cummings, Boris Johnson's former advisor, paid tribute to Klute in April 2024 - where he once worked collecting money on the door.

2. Klute (Durham)

The Westgarth Social Club was well-known on the independent music scene and had been hosting live gigs for many years. But in December 2023, it was reported the venue would be liquidated and the site up for "development or demolition."

3. Westgarth Social Club (Middlesbrough)

While in its place Figo's is still offering live entertainment, it perhaps is a little different than the acts that used to perform when the venue was still known as Sticky Fingers, until it closed in 2022.

4. Sticky Fingers (Middlesbrough)

