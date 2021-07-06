The coronavirus pandemic saw a halt to gigs across the globe in 2020 and 2021 so far, but as we move through the Government’s roadmap out of restrictions there are high hopes for performances aplenty in our future.

From classic bands to festival favourites, we asked the readers to tell us who they would most like to see tour the North East and rock the region’s crowds.

Here are some of your suggestions from our social media pages.

1. Adele Ballad powerhouse Adele, pictured performing at Wembley Stadium in 2017.

2. Black Eyed Peas Black Eyed Peas pictured performing in New York in 2011.

3. The Chemical Brothers Tom Rowlands, right, and Ed Simons of The Chemical Brothers pictured in 2015.

4. Coldplay Almost 10 years have passed since Coldplay performed at the Stadium of Light - and some of you would like to see Chris Martin and co make a return.