28 Years Later: Other films and TV shows filmed in the North East

The newest edition in the post-apocalyptic film is now in cinemas, but 28 Years Later isn’t the only film to have been filmed in the North East.

In cinemas from this week, the epic blockbuster, by Academy Award-winning director Danny Boyle, features iconic landmarks and locations across the North East.

But it’s not just 28 Years Later that was shot in our region we’re home to some of the most famous cinematic scenes of recent years.

Holy Island and Lindifarne were used as locations for 28 Years Later.

Newcastle’s vibrant cityscape has played a starring role in numerous productions. The city centre and Quayside have provided an urban playground for filmmakers, with Grainger Street witnessing luxury cars dodging falling rubble in Transformers: The Last Knight. The city is also no stranger to small-screen crime drama, frequently appearing in the long-running Northumberland-based detective series Vera.

The corridors of Durham Cathedral’s cloisters and Chapter House are well known as filming sites for the Harry Potter films while it also played a poignant role as the setting for Thor’s emotional reunion with his mother in Avengers: Endgame.

Harry Potter fans can also visit Alnwick Castle, scene of Harry’s first broomstick lesson and game of Quidditch. Visitors can even try broomstick flying with a ticket for the Castle’s broomstick training lessons.

Further along the coast Bamburgh Castle has been a major filming location for several productions, including Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and Transformers: The Last Knight.

Much-loved period drama Downton Abbey was set in some of the region’s most popular visitor attractions including Beamish Museum and Alnwick Castle.

