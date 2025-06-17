28 Years Later: The cast and director for the new blockbuster set in Northumberland

Jason Button
By Jason Button

Search and Trends Writer

Published 17th Jun 2025, 11:59 BST
Updated 17th Jun 2025, 12:16 BST

The film’s newest trailer has got fans of the post-apocalyptic series very excited, and now the release date is just days away.

It has now been 18 years since 28 Weeks Later, the follow up to the hugely successful 28 Days Later was released with the third of the series set to be released this month.

Cinemas across the UK will be screening 28 Years Later from Friday, June 20.

The second edition of the series continued from the first with a virus taking over the mainland UK before the final scenes implied a spread into Europe.

Visit Nour newsletter page to sign up for our great range of news and sport emails

The newest film, however, seems to be predominantly set in the North East with stunning drone shots on the trailer sweeping across Holy Island in Northumberland.

The film stars Jodie Comer and Aaron Taylor-Johnson as two residents of the island decades after the initial outbreak of the virus. Check out the biggest names involved in the film below.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Trainspotting director Danny Boyle took the helm as director.

1. Danny Boyle

Trainspotting director Danny Boyle took the helm as director. | Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

Photo Sales
The Tony Award winner Jodie Comer is starring in the film.

2. Jodie Comer

The Tony Award winner Jodie Comer is starring in the film. | Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro

Photo Sales
Jack O'Connell will also be making an appearance.

3. Jack O'Connell

Jack O'Connell will also be making an appearance. | Getty Images for BFI

Photo Sales
The Kick-Ass and Bullet Train star was cast in the film.

4. Aaron Taylor-Johnson

The Kick-Ass and Bullet Train star was cast in the film. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:NorthumberlandFilmHoly IslandCinemasResidents
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice