All the North East acts representing the region at Glastonbury Festival 2023

With the 2023 Glastonbury Festival on the horizon, we have taken a look at who is representing the North East at arguably the world’s biggest and best music festival.

Last year was a huge festival as Glastonbury returned following the Coronavirus pandemic while local eyes were transfixed on Sam Fender’s stunning sunset Pyramid Stage set on the festival’s Friday evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following two stunning shows at St James’ Park, Fender has not been announced as a performer throughout the weekend on Worthy Farm, but there are plenty of other local acts performing.

Are you excited for Glastonbury this year? Photo credit: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Most Popular

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

There may not be any North East representation on the Pyramid Stage this year, but anyone wanting to check out as many local acts as possible can kick off their weekend on the Friday of the festival with Martin Stephenson and the Daintees. The Sunderland-based folk rock band will play the festival’s acoustic stage during a 40 minute slot which starts at 2pm.

Later in the day music fans can head to the famous Left Field stage as Teesside act Benefits will prepare to blow away that corner of the festival. The group, headed by Kingsley Hall, released their debut album Nails earlier this year and will play the Left Field at 7:30pm on the Friday of the festival.

Moving onto the Saturday of the festival, Holy Moly and the Crackers from Newcastle will take their mix of folk rock, indie and what has been described as ‘circus-punk’ to the Avalon Stage at 12:50pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fans looking for a fun change of pace can head to see Newcastle’s Elvana on Sunday of the weekend. The act are a festival favourite across the UK and brand themselves as “Elvis fronted Nirvana.” It is something you need to see to experience properly! They will be on the Avalon stage at 3:20pm on the Festival’s final day of music.