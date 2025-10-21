The local star is returning to the city for one of his biggest headline shows yet, and we have everything you need to know about the show.

Announced back in June, Andrew Cushin’s homecoming show at O2 City Hall is a matter of days away.

After a busy North East festival season for the singer-songwriter which saw him perform at the likes of Hardwick Festival and Come Together Festival, Cushin is returning to a headline slot in Newcastle.

When is the Andrew Cushin gig in Newcastle?

The show will take place on Saturday, October 25.

What are the times for Andrew Cushin in Newcastle?

According to the venue’s website, doors for the show will open at 7pm, although no other times have been announced.

Who is supporting Andrew Cushin on his UK tour?

Cushin has announced a series of support acts for his UK tour, which concludes with the Tyneside show. Sunderland-based artist Tom A Smith will be opening the night.

Are Andrew Cushin tickets still available in Newcastle?

Tickets are still available at the time of writing. These start from £29.90 and are available from Ticketmaster.

How to get to O2 City Hall Newcastle and parking options

Because of the city centre nature of the venue, parking around the site is very limited. John Dobson Street Car Park is the best option for those looking to drive into Newcastle for the gig. This is open until 11:30pm.

Anyone travelling by public transport has better options with Haymarket Metro station a short walk from the venue, as are Eldon Square and Haymarket.

What is the setlist for Andrew Cushin’s UK tour?

Based on recent shows, fans heading to the Newcastle gig can expect something similar to the following:

Love Is For Everyone

You Don’t Belong

Alright!

Catch The Sun

It’s Coming Round Again

Kiss The Sky

Something Ain’t Quite Right

Waiting For The Rain

Standing By My Side

She

Where’s My Family Gone

No More Shadows

Wor Flags

I’m Coming Home