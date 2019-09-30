An Angry Birds-themed golf course is opening in the North East - this is how much it will cost
Families across the North East will be able to enjoy the world’s first Angry Birds Adventure Golf experience when it opens in the region next month.
The huge 36-hole indoor course will launch at intu Metrocentre, Gateshead, on Monday, October 14 – creating up to 35 new jobs.
It’s been 10 years since the Angry Birds app burst onto phones and tablets across the globe, with a cast of battling birds fighting against their enemies, the pigs.
And players who are brave enough can now take them on through adventure golf.
The new attraction will stretch across the upper and lower malls of the shopping centre and can be accessed through the dining quarter in the Qube, which is in the centre’s yellow zone.
Visitors will enter at upper mall level, home to reception and the first two holes. Golfers will then tee off into either Bird Island or Pig City.
The remaining 17 holes will then be played downstairs.
Families will also be able to enjoy refreshments on site, with Costa Coffee and Angry Birds-inspired food on offer.
Kate Grant, regional managing director at intu said: “Angry Birds Adventure Golf is going to provide a thoroughly entertaining and completely new leisure experience for the centre’s 20 million annual footfall alongside its great mix of retail and dining.”
Ticket prices start at £8.95 per person for 18 holes of golf, with special deals and discounts available for families and groups.