The Metrocentre site will be the first Angry Birds Adventure Golf experience of its kind in the world.

The huge 36-hole indoor course will launch at intu Metrocentre, Gateshead, on Monday, October 14 – creating up to 35 new jobs.

It’s been 10 years since the Angry Birds app burst onto phones and tablets across the globe, with a cast of battling birds fighting against their enemies, the pigs.

And players who are brave enough can now take them on through adventure golf.

The indoor golf course will open on Monday, October 14.

The new attraction will stretch across the upper and lower malls of the shopping centre and can be accessed through the dining quarter in the Qube, which is in the centre’s yellow zone.

Visitors will enter at upper mall level, home to reception and the first two holes. Golfers will then tee off into either Bird Island or Pig City.

The remaining 17 holes will then be played downstairs.

Families will also be able to enjoy refreshments on site, with Costa Coffee and Angry Birds-inspired food on offer.

Kate Grant, regional managing director at intu said: “Angry Birds Adventure Golf is going to provide a thoroughly entertaining and completely new leisure experience for the centre’s 20 million annual footfall alongside its great mix of retail and dining.”