Bents Park Summer Concerts LIVE: Marti Pellow kicks off the first of four free concerts in South Shields
Former Wet Wet Wet star Marti Pellow is headlining the first of four South Tyneside Festival gigs today.
By The Newsroom
Friday, 12 July, 2019, 18:15
Gates opened at noon for Priority Plus ticket holders and 12.45pm for general admission. Thousands are expected at the free gig in South Shields’ Bents Park and support acts will include boyband New Rules, who recently released their new song Fix Somebody, and local group The Good Souls, covering a range of songs from The Killers to Oasis.