Beyonce in Sunderland: How to get to the Stadium of Light from South Tyneside and travel advice

For the second time in her illustrious solo career, Beyonce is performing at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland this week and this is all the information you need if you are travelling to Wearside for the huge show.

The Stadium of Light is well serviced by public transport and these are the best ways to reach the stadium by Metro, train, bus and car.

How to get to the Stadium of Light by train

Beyonce is playing at the Stadium of Light this week.

Sunderland central station is around a 20 minute walk from the stadium which sits on the other side of the River Wear and trains run regularly from Hartlepool and Newcastle, although anyone travelling from South Tyneside will need to use the Tyne and Wear Metro as no National Rail trains run direct from the region to Sunderland. Trains run from Newcastle are available every hour on the afternoon of the concert.

How to get to the Stadium of Light by Metro

The Tyne and Wear Metro offers much more regular trains towards Sunderland and the Stadium of Light can be reached by two stops – St Peters and Stadium of Light stations. These are both only a couple of minutes walk to the venue.

Anyone travelling from South Tyneside will need to get off at Pelaw on the Metro system and get on a train towards South Hylton while those coming from Newcastle simply need any train towards South Hylton.

Metro operators Nexus have said crowd control measures will be in place including queues for Metro travel after the concert and Metro trains will be running later than normal to help fans get home. This will include a later train from Pelaw towards South Shields.

Haymarket station in Newcastle will be exit only from 2pm while access to Sunderland station and Park Lane will be closed to Metro passengers after 10pm to assist with crowd control.

Nexus have also said concert goers can save time by buying their Beyoncé Metro travel tickets in advance from any Metro ticket machine for £6.20 for an all day, all zone travel on the day of the show.

Where to park in Sunderland for Beyonce at the Stadium of Light

Sunderland City Council has said there is no public parking at the stadium or around nearby streets and recommends using city centre car parks.

The local council has also said the best routes into the city for motorists will be signposted with temporary traffic signs. A drop off area will also be in place at Dame Dorothy Street which can be reached by the A1018, A183 or A690 exits from the A19.

How to get to the Stadium of Light by bus

The majority of buses into Sunderland stop at Fawcett Street or Park Lane which are 15 and 25 minutes away respectively on foot. The 3, 4, 9, 12, 13, 16, 24, 35 and 35A Cherry, 56, 939 and E2 routes also stop at the Stagecoach offices on North Bridge Street which is a minute or so away from the stadium, although due to road closures anyone wanting to return home from this stop will need to get on from Roker Avenue.