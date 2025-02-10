Beyoncé UK Tour: Two additional stadium shows added as part of the UK leg of Cowboy Carter tour - new dates
- Beyoncé has announced a series of new shows as part of her Cowboy Carter world tour.
- There are new dates for Paris, Chicago, Atlanta and now two additional UK dates for June 2025.
- Here are the updated tour dates, and when you can pick up tickets to see Queen Bey live once again.
Beyoncé has revealed an additional series of UK tour dates, as part of her Cowboy Carter tour, with two new stadium shows announced for the United Kingdom.
The first wave of shows, taking place at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, have now seen an additional two new shows to take place at the stadium, occurring two days after her initial run of shows - and a week before Glastonbury Festival 2025…
Elsewhere, there’s additional shows taking place at the Stade de France in Paris, and additional US dates in Chicago and Atlanta.
Here’s the updated dates when you can see Queen Bey when she returns to the United Kingdom in 2025.
Beyoncé - Cowboy Carter UK tour dates
Beyonce is now set to perform at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on the following dates (new additions in bold)
- June 05, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- June 07, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- June 10, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- June 12, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- June 14, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- June 16, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
When can I get tickets to see Beyonce on her UK tour?
If you didn’t sign up for pre-sale tickets, then prepare to sit in a queue this Friday, February 14 2025 from 10am when tickets are set to go on sale through Ticketmaster.
Alternatively, you could look at the guide on other options to see Beyonce live, including the secondary ticket market and hospitality packages with Seat Unique.
Want to know your odds getting tickets to see Queen Bey on her European tour? Take a look at our previous article and keep your fingers crossed!