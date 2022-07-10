Families were soaking up the sunshine and music as first headliner of the season Will Young took to the stage on Sunday, July 10, for a set packed with pop hits.
The party atmosphere was in full flow from midday, as families flooded into the site ready for an afternoon of entertainment.
And it’s safe to say the blazing sun and summer temperatures drew the crowds, with event organisers estimating around 20,000 people in attendance.
Our reporter and photographer, Georgina Cutler and Kevin Brady, were there meeting some of the gig-goers on the day.
See if you can spot any familiar faces in our picture special from Sunday.