Forget the gloom of Blue Monday 2025 by revisiting New Order’s pulsating club classic 🎶

Blue Monday 2025 evokes the memories of New Order’s classic single and music video for one writer.

The single, released after the untimely end of Joy Division, became a smash hit and defined an era of electronic music.

But it still was the record that almost broke the financial back of one beloved Manchester record label.

Today is Blue Monday – considered the gloomiest day of the year and yet when I hear that phrase uttered, all I can think about is a dog fetching a ball.

It’s not a far-fetched thought; the memory comes from watching a healthy dose of music television growing up and recalling the music video for New Order’s classic of the same name, released as the band were still coming to terms with the loss of Ian Curtis of Joy Division.

But the catharsis felt on Blue Monday didn’t seem like a way for Bernard Sumner, Peter Hook and Stephen Morris to simply move on, but instead undergo a complete reinvention.

The early ‘80s was a period of upheaval, not just in culture, but in technology; synthesizers like the Roland TR-808 made their way into the hands of every bedroom producer and studio engineer, offering a new, more affordable way to create electronic music. Disco and classic rock were giving way to New Wave, synth-pop, and industrial, as the dance music scene exploded.

Stephen Morris, Gillian Gilbert, Bernard Sumner, and Peter Hook, of the band New Order, at the Roxy, London, 1986. | Getty Images

New Order was right there at the forefront, and Blue Monday was their statement of intent; it’s minimalistic and hypnotic, an electronic throb that would fill venues such as the Hacienda as the former post-punks tapped into the hedonism, which could almost come to a peak with ‘Madchester’ and the baggy movement five years later.

But for all the song’s accolades, it still remains one that was costly to release for the group’s record label, Factory Records, despite its innovations and influence on generations decades later.

So on Blue Monday 2025, why not discover New Order’s iconic track and the financial strains it had on the iconic records label?

Blue Monday – New Order’s reinvention from Joy Division

Released on March 7, 1983 and running at over seven minutes long, Blue Monday broke the mould of what a pop single could be, combining pulsating electronic beats, hypnotic basslines, and minimalistic vocals in a way that felt entirely new.

Using then-cutting-edge technology like the 808 drum machine and MIDI, the track abandoned traditional song structures in favour of a relentless rhythm that resonated deeply with the emerging club culture. The result was an anthem that didn’t just fill dance floors but helped define a generation’s sonic landscape.

The death of Ian Curtis in 1980 had left Bernard Sumner, Peter Hook, Stephen Morris, and Gillian Gilbert facing an uncertain future. Yet, instead of continuing in Joy Division’s introspective, guitar-driven footsteps, New Order forged their own path.

Blue Monday was a declaration: not only were they moving on, but they were embracing the possibilities of the future. “We didn’t want to sound like Joy Division,” Sumner later reflected. “We wanted to go in the opposite direction.”

At the time of its release, Blue Monday soared to the top of the UK Dance Chart and quickly established itself as the best-selling 12-inch single of all time. The track showcased the potential of synthesizers, drum machines, and sequencers, inspiring a wave of experimentation among contemporary bands and DJs.

But while Blue Monday became a cultural phenomenon, its creation placed a financial strain on Factory Records—a risk that would later highlight the precarious balance between artistic ambition and economic realities.

A smash-hit that nearly bankrupted a record label

According to Peter Hook, the band’s bassist, the total production cost of Blue Monday was about £24,000—an astronomical figure for a single in the early '80s. This expense almost bankrupted Factory Records, their label. Factory, which was already known for its unconventional approach to business, had little financial backing or contingency plans, and Blue Monday was a huge gamble.

For the track to succeed, it had to perform exceptionally well in the market, and its success became integral to Factory’s survival. New Order themselves, though clearly proud of their work, seemed to be aware of the risk they were taking.

Bernard Sumner of New Order, performing True Faith at The Roxy TV Show, Newcastle-Upon-Tyne 7/21/87. | Getty Images

As Sumner explained, the track was “an experiment with no guarantee of success,” and even the band's own management was uncertain about whether the single would resonate with the public.

The choice of the 12-inch vinyl format, which was still relatively unconventional at the time, also played a role in both the track's success and its difficulties. The single was released as a 12-inch dance record, and this decision was largely driven by the band's desire to tap into the growing club and dance music scenes.

The 12-inch format allowed for a longer track length, and the extended play was an ideal canvas for the experimental, seven-minute runtime of Blue Monday. However, this was a risky move, especially since the single’s extended length, complex arrangement, and lack of a radio-friendly chorus made it a difficult sell in the mainstream pop market.

In addition, the sleeve design—famously featuring a floppy disk-inspired artwork—added another layer of complications. The cover, designed by Peter Saville, was incredibly intricate and costly to produce, making it a significant financial strain for Factory Records.

The sleeve’s construction was expensive, with the die-cut and metallic ink elements, as well as the flap mechanism, all contributing to a higher production cost. The irony was that the sleeve, while becoming an iconic image in its own right, was partially responsible for the financial strain that nearly broke the label.

(Not So) Blue Monday

Factory Records, despite the near bankruptcy caused by Blue Monday’s high production costs, reaped the rewards of the track’s success. The label had taken a massive risk, but with Blue Monday’s chart-topping success, New Order had solidified their place in music history, while Factory had found a way to make ends meet—at least for the time being.

The track became a symbol of New Order’s reinvention and their ability to push musical boundaries, while also reflecting the changing cultural and technological landscape of the early 1980s.

Ultimately, Blue Monday wasn’t just a gamble that paid off—it was a landmark moment in the fusion of post-punk and electronic music, and a testament to the creative risks that defined New Order’s legacy.

