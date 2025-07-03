Chart data shows Sam Fender has the best selling album of 2025 so far

Jason Button
By Jason Button

Search and Trends Writer

Published 3rd Jul 2025, 15:37 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2025, 15:41 BST
Sam Fender’s People Watching was the most popular album released in the first half of 2025 according to chart data.

The Official Charts company, which keeps up to date with sales records across the UK music industry has said Fender’s third album is the most popular of all the full length releases in the UK from January until July.

The Official Top 40 biggest albums of 2025 so far, released by the company on Wednesday, June 2, puts People Watching third in the most popular albums of the year so far.

Sam Fender at St James Parkplaceholder image
Sam Fender at St James Park | India Fleming

The only two beating the North Tyneside local are Short N’ Sweet by Sabrina Carpenter and Ed Sheeran’s + - = DIVIDE X - Tour Collection, which were both released in 2024.

In fact, Fender’s album is the only 2025 release in the top ten.

It has already been a huge year for Sam Fender, who returned after cancelling shows at the end of 2024 by performing at the Brit Awards, where he also won a fan voted award.

The singer-songwriter then went on to pick up another number one album with his third release People Watching before a busy summer schedule which has already seen sold out stadium shows take place in London and St James Park in Newcastle.

After People Watching, the UK’s most popular album released in 2025 is up and coming pop star Tate McRae’s So Close To What.

The full top ten is as follows:

1 - Short N’ Sweet, Sabrina Carpenter

2 - + - = DIVIDE X - Tour Collection, Ed Sheeran

3 - People Watching, Sam Fender

4 - 50 Years - Don’t Stop, Fleetwood Mac

5 - The Highlights , The Weeknd

6 - The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess, Chappel Roan

7 - SOS, SZA

8 - Diamonds, Elton John

9 - Brat, Charli XCX

10 - Hit Me Hard And Soft, Billie Eilish

