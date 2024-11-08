Cherie D’Avino unveils new single 'Shadows' – a long-awaited release steeped in emotion and artistic brilliance.

Cherie D’Avino, the British-Italian singer-songwriter known for her soulful storytelling and emotive artistry, is poised to captivate global audiences once more with her latest single, ‘Shadows’ set to release on Friday, November 15th.

This poignant track, originally commissioned for Paloma Faith in 2009 during Cherie’s tenure with Island Records, is now emerging from the archives, rich with the artist’s passion and uniquely personal reflections.

A powerhouse in the industry with over 20 years of experience, Cherie’s work has garnered respect and admiration from both fans and industry insiders. Her distinct fusion of soul, jazz, and hip-hop, paired with her deeply introspective lyrics, has established her as a seasoned artist

capable of leaving a lasting impact.

In ‘Shadows’ Cherie brings together her artistic influences—ranging from Amy Winehouse to Stevie Wonder—and showcases her signature sound that blends Blue-eyed Soul with an urban edge, evoking a timeless yet contemporary aesthetic.

‘Shadows’ was initially envisioned as a track for Paloma Faith, following a request to channel the unmistakable style of Amy Winehouse.

Cherie explains the unique genesis of this song: “I was asked to write something in Amy’s style for an artist signed to Island Records, who I later found out was Paloma Faith. From the very beginning, the music moved me, transporting me to another time and place.

“Around that period, I was reading a lot about Amy Winehouse and the struggles she was facing, which echoed many of my own emotions.”

The track has been reworked by North East producer John Elliott of Loft Studios in the heart of Newcastle, noted for his work with Kay Grayson.

"John brought a dark, smoky vibe, blending bits of gospel with a 60s feel, while the chorus piano channels a 30s sound—giving me Peaky Blinders vibes.”

Music, Cherie believes, is her sanctuary, a form of therapy that allows her to express and release profound feelings.

“Each song holds a piece of my soul that needs to be freed. I write it, I sing it, and it’s off my chest,” she shares.

‘Shadows’ serves as a vehicle for Cherie to connect with listeners on a raw and intimate level, inviting them to find solace in its lyrics. “I hope listeners connect with the track and find solace in it. I want them to know they’re not alone, and as the saying goes, ‘This too shall pass’.”

The unwavering passion of a hard-working mum and artist

Cherie D’Avino is more than just an accomplished singer-songwriter; she is a dedicated mother and an artist with an indomitable spirit, ready to take her dream of becoming a globally recognized musician to the next level.

With ‘Shadows’ Cherie’s passion for her craft and her resilience shine through, showing a woman determined to share her voice and story with the world.

Her journey has been marked by hard work and dedication, qualities she honed at the esteemed W.A.C. Arts Academy in Belsize Park, London. Under the mentorship of renowned vocal coaches such as Angie Brown, Cleveland Watkiss, and Mary Pierce, Cherie developed her unique sound, informed by a rich array of influences including Whitney Houston, Lauryn Hill, and Italian musical traditions.

Cherie’s early work caught the attention of industry giants, including Alicia Keys’ management team, leading her to New York, where she refined her blend of soul and hip-hop. Collaborations with rapper M.E.R.G.E. and industry veteran Nick Guerrero helped shape her artistic identity, which would later be showcased in her critically appreciated projects like the ‘Pottery Fragments’ album.

A legacy of powerful performances and prestigious collaborations

Over the years, Cherie has taken her art to live audiences at renowned venues such as The Cobden Club, Ronnie Scott’s, and Jazz After Dark. She even took first place at The Hackney Empire’s 291 Variety Show, a victory previously achieved by Leona Lewis.

A memorable moment in her career was opening for Jessie J at an intimate show at The Troubadour in London, solidifying her status as a formidable live performer.

Cherie’s songwriting skills have also led her to collaborate with prominent producers, including Max Herman from Sony Music Publishing and Simon Changer, known for his work on major film soundtracks like ‘Wonder Woman’ and ‘;Batman Begins’.

Although previous tracks written for Paloma Faith and Dido never saw the light of day, ‘Shadows’ finally presents an opportunity for the artist to showcase her artistry on her own terms.

An anthem of resilience and connection

‘Shadows’ is a testament to Cherie’s journey, her resilience, and her unwavering commitment to her art. With its release, Cherie hopes to reach listeners around the world, offering them a sense of comfort and solidarity.

Her soulful vocals and introspective lyrics promise to make ‘Shadows’ a track that resonates deeply with audiences, especially those seeking comfort in times of hardship.

As Cherie D’Avino steps into the spotlight once again, ‘Shadows’ symbolises a culmination of years of experience, passion, and perseverance. This November, audiences are invited to experience the heartfelt message embedded in Cherie’s music and to witness the dawn of a new

chapter for this extraordinary artist.