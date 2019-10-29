Chris Ramsey gets Ready to Rhumble as he dances to Ant and Dec song on Strictly Come Dancing
Chris Ramsey is set psyche viewers with moves to Ant and Dec’s Let's Get Ready To Rhumble in this weekend’s instalment of Strictly Come Dancing.
South Shields comedian Chris and Karen Hauer will channel the Geordie due as they tackle a couple's choice street/commercial routine to PJ and Duncan's Let's Get Ready To Rhumble.
Viewers gill get ready grooving to the 1994 track, which was performed by Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly in the wake of their Byker Grove years.
It comes after Chris and Karen made it through to the next stage of the BBC One show in its Halloween special, which saw they perform a samba to the Backstreet Boy’s Everybody in Saturday night’s show.
He came under fire from the judging panel, who scored them 23 points out of 40, landing them in bottom place on the leader board out of 10 couples.
Chris tweeted via his account, @IAmChrisRamsey, to say: “Guys... this week... me and @karen_hauer are dancing…STREET DANCE to...LETS GET READY TO RUMBLE!”
Paralympian table tennis Will Bayley hopes to return to the show on Saturday with a waltz routine.
The sports star - who missed last weekend's live show after injuring his knee in training - and his partner Janette Manrara are planning to perform the ballroom dance to Weekend In New England by Barry Manilow.
Bayley, who has arthrogryposis – congenital joint contracture – was given a bye, allowing him to move straight to another week.
Professional dancer Neil Jones, who also missed the programme due to injury, and his partner Alex Scott will perform an American smooth to Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell's Ain't No Mountain High Enough.
Former footballer Scott was joined on the dance floor by Kevin Clifton on Saturday in Jones's absence.
BBC Breakfast sports presenter Mike Bushell will be hoping to avoid landing in the bottom two again with a Charleston.
He and his professional partner Katya Jones will perform to Those Magnificent Men In Their Flying Machines by the Ron Goodwin Orchestra.
Other songs and dances this weekend include a rumba for EastEnders star Emma Barton and Anton du Beke to Barbra Streisand's Woman In Love, a paso doble for RuPaul's Drag Race judge Michelle Visage and GiovanniPernice to Queen's Another One Bites The Dust, and a samba for Viscountess Emma Weymouth and Aljaz Skorjanec to Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber's chart-topper I Don't Care.
YouTube star Saffron Barker will dance a salsa to Jax Jones, Demi Lovato and Stefflon Don's song Instruction with her partner AJ Pritchard, and to Say Something by A Great Big World and Christina Aguilera.
CBBC presenter Karim Zeroual and Amy Dowden's song this week is Mr Pinstripe Suit by Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, to which they will dance a quickstep.Strictly Come Dancing is on BBC One on Saturday, November 2, at 7pm, with the results show to air at 7.15pm on Sunday, November 3, featuring a performance by Sunderland University’s chancellor Emeli Sande.