Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The organisers of Newcastle’s newest music festival are saying they are hoping to bring huge acts to an area which has been “under serviced” by top artists.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Come Together Festival has been announced to be taking place for the first time in June 2025 with Robbie Williams and Kings of Leon as headliners at the time of writing.

When the event was first announced, it was billed as the largest music festival the North East has ever seen thanks to its position on the Town Moor in Newcastle - and it is a site ready for the big names according to the team behind the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Come Together Festival is coming to Newcastle in June 2025. | Come Together Festival

“It’s not about where artists are, it’s about where audiences are” explained Toby Leighton-Pope, Managing Director of TEG Europe Live who are the main group behind the festival.

He added: “In a world where small venues across the UK are shutting across every town and the live scene is struggling, you go out in Newcastle and everything is vibrant.

“There’s an amazing university scene, an amazing local scene. People like to be entertained together.”

Kings of Leon and Robbie Williams are confirmed as the headliners for Newcastle's newest music festival Come Together. | Come Together Festival

“I thought ‘this is a place which has been under serviced. As much as I like the arena and I do lots of shows there, it sadly can’t fit some of the production elements. I don’t think Robbie [Williams] has performed in the North East for 10-12 years just because there’s not a venue which he can play. He just can’t fit his production in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You’re getting these artists coming through and then they don’t come back. You’ve got the most amazing captive audience here, why aren’t they coming back?

“So we thought let’s go big.”

More of the lineup is yet to be announced by the festival, which is taking place over june 2025 at the Town Moor in Newcastle, one of the largest spaces available for live music in the North East.

An estimated 35,000 people are expected to head to shows at the site over the event which will see local names take to the stage alongside global superstars.